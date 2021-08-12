Kulture Is Blowing Cardi B’s Fortune On ‘Roblox’

Roblox, for those who don’t know, is an immensely popular game. It’s been around since 2006, but it’s really taken off in recent years. As of May 2021, there are about 200 million active monthly Roblox players. Furthermore, it was estimated in mid-2020 that over half of all US kids under the age of 16 were playing Roblox. It’s also popular in the Cardi B/Offset household, as their daughter, Kulture, is apparently spending a ton of money on the game.

On Twitter today, Cardi joked (or perhaps not) that if she ever finds herself broke, Kulture’s Roblox spending habits will have been the cause: “If I ever go broke is not because of jewelry,cars or purses it’s because of Roblox [crying emojis] Like I need a discount or a gift card for that game cause my kid be running it up [money emojis].”

If I ever go broke is not because of jewelry,cars or purses it’s because of Roblox 😩😩😩Like I need a discount or a gift card for that game cause my kid be running it up 💵💰 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 11, 2021

Kulture isn’t the only one spending on Roblox: In May, it was reported that over the previous financial quarter, Roblox had $387 million in revenue, which was up 140 percent from a year ago. Also in that quarter, Roblox had 42.1 million daily active users and overall, users spent 9.7 billion hours on the platform. Last year, some of those hours were spent in Lil Nas X’s virtual concert.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

