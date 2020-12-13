Eminem fans have once again grabbed onto a conspiracy theory, this time centered around the Detroit legend’s 2020 album Music to Be Murdered By. The rumor is that Eminem is preparing to release a “B-side” edition of that album on December 18. After catching wind of the theory, rapper and good friend of Eminem, Kxng Crooked took a moment out of his Sunday to respond to the rumors.

Dear Stans.. I can absolutely not confirm ANYTHING that has my logo on it. Sorry guys ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/7gkd8SOusr — Crook (@CrookedIntriago) December 13, 2020

People had asked Kxng Crooked — who appeared on the original version of Music to Be Murdered By — to confirm the rumors about the new edition. Unfortunately, he didn’t have much to say. “Dear Stans,” he wrote on Twitter, “I can absolutely not confirm ANYTHING that has my logo on it. Sorry guys.” However, he included something strange: a picture of a tracklist that’s been circulating around, inspiring the rumors involving the “B-side” edition.

Was he trying to mess with people? Either way, he seemed to be effectively admitting he could neither confirm nor deny the rumor. The questionable tracklist includes 12 songs, with guest appearances from Cordae, Royce Da 5’9,” Bon Iver, Westside Boogie, Phoebe Bridgers, Ant Clemons, Skylar Grey, and more.

One other curious note: The document bills Cordae and Westside Boogie under their former names, “YBN Cordae” and “Boogie” respectively. Since they both changed their names earlier this year, that suggests the document may be a fake.

You can read Kxng Crooked’s tweet above and check out some of the conspiracy theory tweets below.

🎤 Music To Be Murdered By (DELUXE) 👤 Eminem 🗓 12.18.20 pic.twitter.com/edf38eFFJP — On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) December 13, 2020

Eminem. Shady. Album. MTBMB. Side B. Friday… I think I'm losing my mind 😍 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/QQv6VDyM7i — Code Black #EndSARS (@joe_unofficial) December 13, 2020

Rumors say Eminem is dropping "Side B" to Music To Be Murdered By" the upcoming Friday December 18th. There were fake MTBMB Deluxe Version Covers before. This one looks like it could be real tough, based on the different pic. As far as I saw, there isn't official info yet. pic.twitter.com/rRPVVjAqcu — Eminem & Shady News (@ShadyFansite) December 13, 2020

Rumors:

Eminem is dropping "Music To Be Murdered By Side B" (deluxe edition) this friday

He has a song called "Demons & Zeus"

🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/zo9EIVoj7U — Shadyzlover (@Shadyfanspage) December 13, 2020