Back in August 2021, it was rumored that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were expecting a second child together, a sibling for Stormi. A couple weeks later, Jenner confirmed the news with a video that features Scott hearing the news for the first time. Now, we’re back in the rumor phase, as some thing that Jenner has secretly already given birth to her latest bundle of joy.

BuzzFeed News reports that TikTok user @EmilyCShwartz, who correctly predicted Jenner’s pregnancy, has a new theory. She speculates that Jenner knew she was pregnant while taping the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special on April 23, as while the family was seen taking shots together, Jenner turned away from the camera and didn’t consume alcohol, presumably being conscious of her baby’s health.

So, if Jenner was pregnant on April 23, her due date for the baby would have fallen at some point in December. Furthermore, on December 26, Travis Barker (Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé) shared a photo that had a baby bottle in the shot, a newborn bottle that was the same brand Jenner used when Stormi was born.

In recent days, Jenner has shared photos of herself looking pregnant (like she did yesterday, below), but it’s possible that these photos were taken on an earlier date and were shared well after the fact. It’s also worth noting that Jenner was secretive about her pregnancy with Stormi, too, so there’s a precedent for her keeping her cards close to the vest.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYZoooZv2CY/

Ultimately, there are plenty of fans who agree with these theories, so check out some tweets about it below.

You didn’t hear it from me buuuuut…. Kylie already had her baby. But they’re waiting for the best moment to announce it because Travis needs good PR. I’m guessing if something new comes out about the Astroworld tragedy, they’ll announce it then. — azai 🦋🧡 (@shellyazai) January 4, 2022

Tiktok has me believing full heartedly that Kylie Jenner had her baby before Christmas and they named her “Always” — Kacie (@basketkace99) January 6, 2022

Someone on tiktok said they reckon Kylie’s already given birth to hurricane 😂😩 pic.twitter.com/Q6K7LDQMpr — siga (@SigaNab) January 6, 2022