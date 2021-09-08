Towards the end of last month, rumors swirled that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were expecting their second child together. The news was shared by TMZ, who cited a source with “direct knowledge” to the claims. A couple of weeks later, Jenner and Scott confirmed the news with a touching video.

In it, Jenner captures the moment she informs Travis that she’s pregnant for a second time. She later shares the news with her mother Kris Jenner. The video also shows Kylie visiting the obstetrician for a check-up. Viewers can even see Stormi, the couple’s first child, excited about the news of a sibling on the way.

Kylie previously spoke about wanting to give Stormi, who is three years old, another sibling during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. She also spoke about her and Travis’ co-parenting skills. “We have such a great relationship,” she said. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

The news comes after Kylie and Travis took a year off from their relationship and got back together this past spring and what was initially reported as an open relationship. However, she denied the rumors shortly later in a post to Twitter. “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship,” she wrote. “But it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

You can watch Kylie’s video above.