Syd, Chika, And Anitta Will Perform At LA Pride In The Park 2022

Pride is back in LA, honey! LA Pride In The Park has a stacked line-up for you, too. Returning for the first time in two years, since the COVID-19 pandemic brought it to a temporary halt, Pride In The Park boasts a line-up of musicians, performers, and drag queens, representing all facets of the LGBTQ+ community.

On this year’s lineup are Michaela Jae (Pose), Chika, Syd, and Rebecca Black. Headlining the festival are Christina Aguilera and Anitta.

The festival will take place on June 11 at Los Angeles State Historic Park, and is supported by non-profit organization Christoper Street West, which organizes all of LA Pride‘s events.

“We’re thrilled to have women, the majority of them LGBTQIA+ artists of color, lead our mainstage event to celebrate our return to Pride,” said Gerald Garth, CSW’s vice president of community programming and initiatives, in a statement. “Los Angeles represents a broad range of cultures, backgrounds and identities, especially across the BIPOC communities. Bringing influential and diverse artists is a nod to the many different people reflected within our community.”

In addition to the musical performers, several drag queens are on the bill, including Eureka and Bob The Drag Queen, from RuPaul’s Drag Race and We’re Here. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Check out the full line-up below.

