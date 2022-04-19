Syd Smokin Grooves 2022
Getty Image / Scott Dudelson
Music

Syd, Chika, And Anitta Will Perform At LA Pride In The Park 2022

by: InstagramTwitter

Pride is back in LA, honey! LA Pride In The Park has a stacked line-up for you, too. Returning for the first time in two years, since the COVID-19 pandemic brought it to a temporary halt, Pride In The Park boasts a line-up of musicians, performers, and drag queens, representing all facets of the LGBTQ+ community.

On this year’s lineup are Michaela Jae (Pose), Chika, Syd, and Rebecca Black. Headlining the festival are Christina Aguilera and Anitta.

The festival will take place on June 11 at Los Angeles State Historic Park, and is supported by non-profit organization Christoper Street West, which organizes all of LA Pride‘s events.

“We’re thrilled to have women, the majority of them LGBTQIA+ artists of color, lead our mainstage event to celebrate our return to Pride,” said Gerald Garth, CSW’s vice president of community programming and initiatives, in a statement. “Los Angeles represents a broad range of cultures, backgrounds and identities, especially across the BIPOC communities. Bringing influential and diverse artists is a nod to the many different people reflected within our community.”

In addition to the musical performers, several drag queens are on the bill, including Eureka and Bob The Drag Queen, from RuPaul’s Drag Race and We’re Here. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Check out the full line-up below.

LA Pride In The Park 2022
Courtesy of LA Pride

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×