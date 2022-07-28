Doja Cat is one of the best singers we have, as she has proven on successful hits like “Kiss Me More” and the No. 1 single “Say So.” What she has also shown, though, is that the instrument is a voice, and even if you have the finest one in the world, if you use it poorly, it’s going to sound bad.

During an Instagram Live broadcast yesterday, Doja took a minute to sing a cover of Lady Gaga’s “Shallow.” She turned in a truly horrendous rendition of the song, shrieking her way through the song on a couple different occasions. That was intentional and for comedic effect, of course, and Gaga herself got in on the joke, too: In the comments of a TikTok repost of the video, Gaga wrote, “LADY THATS A SERVE.”

Pra encerrar a noite, Doja Cat surpreende os internautas ao cantar Shallow da Lady Gaga igualzinho a cantora, gostaram? pic.twitter.com/szzC4Hxj3A — My Idol 🇧🇷 (@myidolbrasil) July 27, 2022

Lady Gaga comments on a TikTok of Doja Cat playfully singing “Shallow”: “LADY THATS A SERVE” pic.twitter.com/vxHoM3cpDi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 27, 2022

This isn’t the only recent comedic, Gaga-adjacent moment: Last month, Leslie Jordan, one of Gaga’s co-stars in American Horror Story: Roanoke, spoke about how he thought Gaga was an extra the first time he met her on set. Meanwhile, Doja is fresh off a mini scandal: Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp shared screenshots of a private conversation between him and Doja about Joseph Quinn, so Doja called him out and some didn’t like how Doja handled the whole situation.