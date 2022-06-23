On one hand, Lady Gaga is one of the most recognizable artists in the world, given that she’s been one of the biggest pop stars for well over a decade now and she’s launched a nice acting career for herself, too. On the other hand, she often wears elaborate outfits and costumes that make it hard to see what she really looks like. So, for some people, it could be a toss-up whether or not they’d actually recognize Gaga if she was standing in front of them.

For Leslie Jordan, one of her co-stars in American Horror Story: Roanoke, he didn’t manage to put two and two together when he first met her.

On yesterday’s (June 22) episode of Apple Music Country’s Trailblazers Radio With Fancy Hagood, Jordan said of meeting Gaga for the first time (as Exclaim notes):

“The first day, I showed up and there was a girl standing there and they said, ‘Leslie, have you met Stefani?’ And I thought she was maybe an extra. I didn’t know who she was. […] They could tell I didn’t know. They go, ‘Leslie, that’s Gaga.’ I go, ‘Huh-uh.’ They said, ‘Yes, it’s Gaga.’ And she was just adorable.”

He also previously spoke about working with Gaga in a a 2020 episode of his “Pillow Talk” Instagram series, saying:

“We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me, and then roll me over, kick me. And then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife. She took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, ‘You know, I tend to sexualize all my acting partners.’ I thought, ‘Where’s this going?’ Well honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me… I didn’t know what I was supposed to do! I just laid there and thought, ‘How do I get myself into these situations?'”

Speaking of Gaga’s acting career, she may have landed a role in an upcoming Joker sequel.