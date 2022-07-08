Doja Cat 2022 Coachella
Getty Image / Kevin Mazur
Music

Doja Cat Is Getting Slammed For Asking 17-Year-Old ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp To Matchmake

TwitterStaff Writer

This week, Doja Cat has stirred the internet pot once again. This time, it’s by calling out Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp for sharing screenshots of DMs where she asks Schnapp if he could set her up with his co-star, Joseph Quinn. Doja called Schnapp’s TikTok posts as, “borderline snake sh*t” and “weasel sh*t.”

Trouble is, Schanpp is a minor (17 years old, to be exact) and reaching out to him in the first place could be seen as questionable behavior by some. While Doja Cat has garnered her share of supporters in calling out the young (yet very internet savvy) Stranger Things star, she’s now also facing quite a bit of backlash from commenters on social media.

“Why is doja cat (26) going on live and calling noah schnapp (17) a snake / weasel for a 20 sec TikTok he made ??? embarrassed for her,” one person tweeted, along with a photo of the Kanye West “bro stop” meme. Another tweet reads, “Sorry i have to laugh at the doja cat noah schnapp situation because why would you go to a 17-year-old known sh*tposter asking him to hook you up with his 29-year-old coworker and expect him to be 100% serious about it LETS BE REAL.”

Meanwhile on TikTok, Doja Cat’s unrelated videos, like one of her kitchen dancing, are getting flooded with comments that have been liked tens of thousands of times. “Leave Noah alone,” reads one. “UR GETTING MAD AT A KID,” reads another, while a more err… nuanced commenter concludes with, “Yikes you ain’t getting Joseph any time soon now.”

Just another day on the internet when Doja Cat and Stranger Things is involved, y’all.

