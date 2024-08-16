For the past month or so, you could hardly log onto any social media platform without hearing Laila!‘s TikTok-viral single “That’s Not My Problem.” The song became so popular online, that Cash Cobain was able to sample it into his own version, “Problems,” while also daring to challenge Gen-Z attention spans with a 7-minute megamix featuring Big Sean, Fabolous, and more.

Today, the second-generation rapper-producer dropped the long-awaited official video for “Not My Problem,” pairing the song’s unbothered messaging with some fitting visuals. In the video, a night out with friends turns into a night in with a self-help hotline after Laila! spots her man out and about with another girl.

At home, she sees a late-night infomercial for a hotline promising to make all those problems go away. As Mark Manson wrote, you only have a finite amount of f*cks to give, so why waste them on things that don’t matter or make your life better? The throwback visuals — 1980s fashions, corded phones, and references to VHS — remind an old fogey like me that my generation once tried to bring back bellbottoms and afros, so the kids certainly seem okay to me.

You can watch the video for “Not My Problem” above.