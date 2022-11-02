Actor LaKeith Stanfield took to Instagram yesterday to share a post that is now drawing some serious reactions from fans. “If you are for gangsta rap, you can’t also be for Black,” the photo read. Many believe he was referring to the tragic recent passing of the rapper, Takeoff.

“The dangerous toxicity associated with this glorified black serial killer and killed music and imagery got people thinking it’s cool to hurt those that look like them and ONLY them,” Stanfield added in the caption. “I know that the scope of issues we have to contend with is much larger than just this and that we have a lot of work to do in many areas to restore our hearts and minds after centuries of persecution and manipulation, but we have to start somewhere. At some level, we have to see our lives as valuable so that we think before we react and see another human when we look at a Human man.”

Specifically, many have pointed out the possible hypocrisy in his comments. Stanfield co-starred in SZA’s recent music video for “Shirt,” where the two go on a crime spree and use guns.

Continue scrolling for some reactions from fans regarding Stanfield’s social media post.

I’m not saying what Lakeith Stanfield is saying wrong but you was just in a music video where your co-star shot someone in the head right infront of you and you smiled… aren’t you to glorifying gun violence sir? pic.twitter.com/HfrjLWLoUd — Niko Maraj (@OneOfNickis9s) November 1, 2022

Love Lakeith Stanfield one of my fave actors but such a tone deaf and irrelevant thing to say in this moment — Boo(👻)ty Pop 🎃 7-1 (@welpdamn) November 1, 2022

I just unfollowed lakeith stanfield so fast — “Beni-j” 💕 (@littybrittyy) November 1, 2022