lakeith-stanfield.jpg
Getty Image
Music

LaKeith Stanfield’s ‘Gangsta Rap’ Comments Led To Fans Calling Him A Hypocrite, Among Other Things

by: Twitter

Actor LaKeith Stanfield took to Instagram yesterday to share a post that is now drawing some serious reactions from fans. “If you are for gangsta rap, you can’t also be for Black,” the photo read. Many believe he was referring to the tragic recent passing of the rapper, Takeoff.

“The dangerous toxicity associated with this glorified black serial killer and killed music and imagery got people thinking it’s cool to hurt those that look like them and ONLY them,” Stanfield added in the caption. “I know that the scope of issues we have to contend with is much larger than just this and that we have a lot of work to do in many areas to restore our hearts and minds after centuries of persecution and manipulation, but we have to start somewhere. At some level, we have to see our lives as valuable so that we think before we react and see another human when we look at a Human man.”

Specifically, many have pointed out the possible hypocrisy in his comments. Stanfield co-starred in SZA’s recent music video for “Shirt,” where the two go on a crime spree and use guns.

Continue scrolling for some reactions from fans regarding Stanfield’s social media post.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
×