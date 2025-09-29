This past weekend, The Fastest Kids In School, a local band from the Santa Barbara area, were playing a small outdoor gig. Their set included a cover of Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast.” What they didn’t know when they launched into the song was that Del Rey herself was nearby. She was also apparently in the mood for some spontaneity, as she went ahead and joined the group on stage to sing the song with them.

The band shared a clip of the performance. On Instagram, the group’s Dan Grimes explained the situation, writing, “A moment I will never forget [exploding head emoji] Lana Del Rey joined us onstage today to sing the chorus of her song ‘West Coast’. I still can’t believe that just happened. Thank you Lana!!!” He added in a comment, “She just happened to be walking by while we were playing her song and motioned to see if we wouldn’t mind if she came on stage. Of course we obliged and that is when my head exploded. She was just ‘out getting some ice cream’ she said.”

Meanwhile, Del Rey recently revealed her upcoming album that was once titled Lasso and The Right Person Will Stay is now called Stove.

Check out the video here.