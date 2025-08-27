It has been a long road to Lana Del Rey’s upcoming country-influenced album.

In early 2024, she declared the project was title Lasso and it was set for release that September. September came and went without the album and that October, Del Rey said, “The songs I have, I love, so I don’t want to turn it into something that’s half cooked, even if it’s super stripped back. I want it to be what it was supposed to be.”

The next month, Del Rey declared the project had a new title, The Right Person Will Stay, and an expected release date of May 21, 2025.

This past April, though, Del Rey indicated the album title and release date had changed yet again. Now, we know more.

In a new interview with W, the piece notes the album is now titled Stove and that part of the reason for the latest delay was that Del Rey decided to add six songs to the project.

She said, “They were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time. The majority of the album will have a country flair. Eight years ago, when I was looking to make a country record, no one else was thinking about country. Now everyone is going country! I’ve asked myself, ‘Should I retire all my snakeskin boots? Should I put my cowboy hats in storage?'”

Read the full feature here.