An exciting new collaboration is underway. Today (March 3), rapper Larry June and producer The Alchemist have announced their upcoming joint album, The Great Escape, which is coming later this month.

In addition to the album announcement, the two have shared a new single, “89 Earthquake,” as well as its accompanying visual.

Over a breezy, piano-driven beat, June basks in his riches while reflecting on the journey that led him there. At this point in his career, his earned the reaping of what he’s sown.

“Real millionaire sh*t, might put it in the Benz / Write the sh*t off on taxes, have a five-star dinner / Tell it how it is, mane, livin’ how I live, mane / Rolls gold piеce just to complement thе drip, mane / Stay up on your toes, make sure the money straight,” he raps.

In the accompanying visual, June and The Alchemist, are seen in luxurious scenarios, like playing chess on a private jet, and driving through the city in vintage rides. These scenes are juxtaposed with clips of June in a bodega, and near other San Francisco neighborhoods, reminding fans where he came from.

You can watch the video for “89 Earthquake” above.

The Great Escape album is out 3/31 via Empire.