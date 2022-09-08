Good job, Larry, indeed. Larry June, whose legend has been growing by leaps and bounds over the past couple of years is seeing his biggest breakouts in 2022 thanks to his new album Spaceships On The Blade and an increased presence as a coveted feature artist for artists like Jay Worthy, Joey Badass, P-Lo, and Westside Gunn.

The San Francisco native’s California breeze-cool style has proven appealing to hip-hop fans who appreciate the laid-back luxury of his plainspoken, easygoing rhymes, and today, he brings those attributes to his appearance on the ever-popular A COLORS Show, performing Spaceships cuts “Corte Madera, CA” and “Another Day, Pt.2” in front of a sunny yellow background with a Cali streetwear cool guy uniform of a crewneck sweatshirt, baggy khakis, and a Polo bucket hat. He completes the look with a styrofoam cup of tea, shouting out his hosts with his signature ad-lib: “Good job, Colors!”

As further proof of June’s meteoric rise this year, not only has he prominently featured on festival lineups like Rolling Loud, Broccoli City, and Outside Lands, but he’s also soon to feature in the upcoming Red Bull SoundClash across from Babyface Ray in events in both artists’ hometowns. In October, Larry will travel to Ray’s native Detroit, then, in November, he’ll host Ray in his own San Francisco.

Watch Larry June’s A COLORS Show performance above.