On an August afternoon in San Francisco, Larry June is backstage at Outside Lands Festival, biding his time before putting on a show for a hometown crowd. He’s in the midst of a year filled with sold-out tour dates and his latest album, Spaceships On The Blade, is set to drop ten days after the performance — he even has a natural wine on deck that’ll debut at his album release show later that month in San Francisco. If there was a lot on his mind, you wouldn’t know it. June, cloaked in a navy blue sweater from his Midnight Organic clothing line, is the embodiment of the Bay Area chill. He leans back in his trailer and reflects for a moment on the year.

“I traveled to the UK for the first time this year. Sold out all the shows,” he says while pressing his hands together. “I did a lot of recording. A lot of bike riding and going to the grocery store.”

Spaceships On The Blade marks June’s second release of the year (along with the 2 P’z In A Pod collaboration album with Compton rapper Jay Worthy.) And in a way, Spaceships is a documentation of a hard-earned trip around the sun for June. One that culminated with a Lamborghini ride through London for the “Private Valet” video and rapping in front of the Eiffel Tower in the clip for “In My Pockets.” Guest appearances on the album from Syd, 2Chainz, and the Alchemist are a testament to his rise. But none of it has gone to his head.

“I just take the beat and talk about what I did the last couple of months of my life,” he says without a hint of pomp.

June was born in the rough and tumble Hunter’s Point neighborhood of San Francisco. He moved to Atlanta for a decade when he was five until he was fifteen years old before moving back home to SF for good. He says he claims both, but his calm demeanor is undeniably from San Francisco. As is his entrepreneurial drive.

In a city dominated by the tech industry and start-up types with lofty goals of building companies while increasing their influence, June has his own entrepreneurial journey too, but with an undeniable independent lean. And just like how the new breed of San Franciscans unapologetically enjoy the finer things in life, June is no different. Last year, he opened Honeybear Boba, a boba tea shop in the Dogpatch district just down 3rd St from where he grew up. His natural wine, Uncle Larry’s Natural Orange, is a collaboration with Bay Area winemaker Purity Wine, and then there’s his Midnight Organic clothing line, which gets snatched up so quickly that he can’t seem to keep it in stock. The moment he stepped on stage at the festival and the crowd roars, he thanked them for buying his merch online.

“I show a different side of the city,” he says. “I’m from Hunter’s Point. I didn’t see too much of the Pier, or the nice avenues. I’ve never been to Alcatraz. I was just biking and sh*t. Now I’m just showing that a person of my color can do different sh*t. And I definitely belong.”