There’s no place like The Bay. Even the local sports teams know this; it’s why you’ve seen NBA teams like the Golden State Warriors team up with local labels and artists like EMPIRE and P-Lo, who recently recorded an anthem for All-Star Weekend with hometown heroes E-40 and Too Short.

Vallejo viceroy LaRussell sees the action, and he wants in. Today, he shared his latest in a long, never-ending stream of singles, called “Nothin Like It.” On Twitter, he called the upbeat jam the “new season anthem for the SF Giants” and in its video, he performs just outside Oracle Park in an orange-and-black Giants windbreaker jacket, showing his team spirit.

The song celebrates the local MLB franchise, with lyrics like, “We get it done, strikes and home runs / You feel the ground shakin? The Giants finna come.” The chorus proclaims there’s nothing like catching a game at Oracle Park, while the bridge puts a hyphy spin on the ol’ Seventh Inning Stretch classic, “Take Me Out To The Ball Game.”

So far, there’s nothing from the Giants that suggests “Nothin Like It” is part of the franchise’s official marketing, but knowing LaRussell, his unstoppable hustle could very well ensure it’s getting played at the Park sometime very soon.

You can watch LaRussell’s video for “Nothin Like It” above.