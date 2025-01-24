Music and basketball are not only linked through years of joint development, they are pretty much impossible to separate. As the NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco approaches, the bond gets deeper, with the NBA and 2K Games teaming up with EMPRIRE to release a limited-edition vinyl box set of the “season 2” soundtrack from the latest game in the series, NBA 2K25. The collaboration highlights the cultural connection between the three industries, as both EMPIRE and 2K Games are headquartered in San Francisco.

The NBA 2K25 Season 2 soundtrack was curated by EMPIRE and features the distributor’s partners like Asake, BabyTron, Key Glock, Larry June, P-Lo, Sauce Walka, and more. The vinyl will feature 13 of those songs and will be available for purchase beginning on February 14 for $150. The box takes inspiration from the game itself, with a basketball-textured box inside a hardwood-patterned outer box, which is packaged with 2K25 x EMPIRE Basketball Keychain, an EMPIRE “Music to Ball To” championship banner, and a redemption code for 35,000 VC in NBA 2K25, so your created players can look as good as the music sounds.

In a statement, EMPIRE founder/CEO Ghazi said, “Our partnership with 2K allows us to merge music, sports, and tech in an innovative way that feels authentic to the Bay Area. We’ve created an experience that shapes how we play, listen, and live.”

You can pre-order the box set here.