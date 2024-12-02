The NBA is heading to the Bay Area for All-Star weekend in 2025, as the Golden State Warriors and the Chase Center will play host to the league’s annual midseason showcase. The weekend is a celebration of the very best the NBA has to offer, and even as Adam Silver and co. seem hell-bent on fixing some perceived problems with the All-Star Game itself, the opportunity to gather and acknowledge how great the game of basketball can be makes the whole weekend worth it.

Beyond the celebration of the sport, All-Star weekend doubles as an opportunity to celebrate the host city. This time around, that means celebrating the Bay Area as a place that has made countless contributions to the worlds of basketball, music, and culture, and one way that’s happening is an upcoming project via Golden State Entertainment, the Golden State Warriors’ record label: For The Soil, a full-length, All-Star themed album that features some of the most prominent names from the Bay.

That includes P-Lo, who is spearheading the project in conjunction with Golden State Entertainment. So far, we’ve gotten one song that will appear on the album, “Players Holiday ’25,” which features P-Lo and a who’s who of big names from the Bay: Saweetie, G-Eazy, LaRussell, Larry June, Kamaiyah, Thuy, and YMTK. Other Bay Area icons, like E-40 and Too Short, will also appear on the album when it releases in 2025 — P-Lo was asked by GSE if he wanted to get any artists who weren’t from the Bay Area, but he wanted to “make sure we’re all represented.” And besides, it’s not like booking talent was hard once he started to ask around.

“Oh, no no no,” P-Lo responded when DIME asked if it was at all difficult to recruit artists from the Bay. “I think it’s a testament to all those great artists and my relationships with them. It was nothing but a, ‘Hey, I’m doing this, doing this with the Warriors, I need you on this.’ And everyone just kind of like jumped on board. And I think that’s something so special about the Bay, because I think people understand the bigger picture of what’s going on, everyone’s down to do it. So, it was dope, especially, like, ‘Players Holiday,’ for all those artists to come together on one day, I don’t think that ever happens — just everyone’s schedule and all that stuff. And it was perfect.”

P-Lo — a longtime Warriors fan who has done everything from providing in-arena music to enjoying Hennessy on Klay Thompson’s float during one of the team’s championship parades — described the environment on the set for the “Players Holiday ’25” video as “amazing,” as the opportunity to get that much talent and creativity into one place with a collection of “good people” is not something you see every day. He offered an anecdote to show just how special this project was, as he said Kamaiyah and G-Eazy couldn’t believe Larry June was part of the track because both of them reached out to him with songs in the past, and both times, they were left on read.

It was, of course, an opportunity to create something cool that represents the culture of uniqueness and innovation which defines the Bay — P-Lo wants the entire album to showcase that exact thing. But as you watch the video for “Players Holiday ’25,” you can’t help but notice that a core value that has come to define Steve Kerr’s tenure as head coach of the Warriors is prevalent. Kerr has spent years talking about the importance of joy in how Golden State operates, and P-Lo confirmed that the feeling of joy was everywhere on set.

“That’s literally what it was — literally, everyone was like, happy to be around each other, everyone was just happy just to see unity,” P-Lo says. “And I think we’re taking from the team, and strength in numbers, and being this deep team. And I feel like that’s what the Bay Area rap scene is — we’re deep, we’re strong, and we want to represent the Warriors.”