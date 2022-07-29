Music festival season is in full swing, and if you’re looking for the perfect city to check out your favorite artists, Las Vegas might be the one for you. Just think about it: You could have a weekend filled with good food, great drinks, one-of-a-kind pool parties, exciting times at some of Vegas’ many nightclubs, and then a festival of your choice. The point is there’s so much to do in Vegas and that’s the beauty of the city. So, to ensure that your time in Vegas is as magical as it should be, let’s take a look at the many festivals, concerts, and events that you should be aware of for the rest of the summer.

Festivals

Exodus Festival

If you’re looking for a weekend of absolute summer fun, the Exodus Festival might be the place for you. The epic showcase boasts ten parties and 20 DJs that include The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Kaskade, Alesso, and more. Parties will go down by the pool and in nightclubs, so you’re guaranteed a fun time regardless of the setting that works best for you. With a weekend of fun locked in for later this summer on September 1-5, Exodus Festival is set to put on an absolute show for its 12th season.

Desert Drip

While Las Vegas certainly provides plenty of opportunities for folks to do things by themselves or with another person, Desert Drip is here to cater to you and your group of eight or more people. Between September 1-5 later this summer, Desert promises a cost-effective and hassle-free way to have a blast on the Vegas strip. Whether it’s having a splash at pool parties or dancing the night away at one of Vegas’ nightclubs which include Drai’s, Jewel, Hakkasan, Ayu Nights, and others, Desert Drip will make sure you have the weekend of a lifetime.

Psycho Las Vegas

Heavy metal and psychedelic music fans, this one is for you! Psycho Las Vegas is back for its sixth edition this year, and they’re bringing their talents to Resorts World Las Vegas on the strip for the first time ever. This year’s bill promises performances from metal favorites like Mercyful Fate, Suicidal Tendencies, and Emperor as well as other notable acts like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warpaint, Monster Magnet, Wu-Tang Clan rappers GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah, and more.

Life Is Beautiful

There’s no doubt that life can be beautiful when you’re out in the sun and there’s plenty of music around you. That’s exactly the scene that the 2022 Life Is Beautiful Festival will deliver to attendees. The showcase will take over Downtown Las Vegas for a show that’s headlined by a genre-spanning list of acts. Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, Kygo, Migos, Sage The Gemini, and Beach House all lead this year’s lineup while others like Rico Nasty, Big Boi, Charli XCX, and Isaiah Rashad also appear on the bill for a lineup that is guaranteed to deliver an exciting moment to all kinds of music lovers.

