All The Best Residencies Las Vegas Has To Offer This Summer

There are numerous draws to Las Vegas that fit any interest. It’s Vegas, home of unbeatable food, drink, amazing hotels, casinos… we could go on. But for people like you, who are in search of unforgettable shows that allow you to get lifted by the fun, restorative vibe that comes from hanging with friends and fellow fans while seeing world-class musicians and performers night after night, this summer offers the ultimate menu. We’re talking icons, on-the-rise stars, and brilliant experiences that all live up to Vegas’ epic reputation. So let’s take a look at who you need to see live and how to get your tickets so you can enjoy live to the fullest.

Silk Sonic

In 2021, Silk Sonic arrived to shake things up in the music world. With their own take of funk, soul, and R&B in hand, the duo comprised of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars were unstoppable last year. Now, fans from all over can see them work their magic live during their ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ residency this summer. Silk Sonic extended their May 2022 run of shows to provide those who previously missed out (or those seeking a second dose) with nine more opportunities to see them perform. It’s expected that Silk Sonic will bring the funk, soul, and spirit out to those who watch them at Las Vegas’ Dolby Live at Park MGM. It’s also expected that you will have a blast as you watch the duo work their magic.

John Legend

There are many things you can find in Las Vegas, and thanks to John Legend, one of them is love. The Grammy-winning singer kicked off his ‘Love In Las Vegas’ residency at the end of April, and attendees were invited to enjoy themselves as much as possible throughout the night. Heck, they were even greeted with a sign that read “Please be advised that we encourage guests to stand up during the performance.” Over a two-hour show at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Legend dazzles fans with performances of songs from his seven-album catalog for a night where you not only feel the love through the music, but through the atmosphere as well.

Katy Perry

There is time for work and there is time for play, but for Katy Perry, she aims to do both with her ‘Katy Perry: Play’ residency. Over her two-decade-long career, Katy has continuously given us a wide array of colors and vibrancy through her music, visuals, and style. That is set to continue with her Play residency which continues with performances in July, August, and October at Resorts World Theatre that are billed as a “sparkling new way to play in the Entertainment Capital of The World.” For the next few months, it’s Katy’s world and she’s enjoying it. Luckily for us, she’s inviting us in to watch it all go down.

Usher

Usher has given classic on top of classic throughout his near-30-year career, but now, he has his eyes set on giving the world a classic residency. That attempt comes to life with his ‘Usher: The Vegas Residency’ string of shows. Following performances from February to this month, Usher will continue putting on a show through October. His sets were custom designed for the Dolby Live stage while his performances will incorporate audience interaction throughout Park MGM’s 5,200-seat theater. Some may argue that he’s the King of R&B, but from now until October, Usher has his eyes set on being the King of Vegas.

Miranda Lambert

Country star Miranda Lambert was recently crowned Entertainer of the Year at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards. Miranda’s full array of talents will be on full display at her ‘Velvet Rodeo – The Las Vegas Residency.’ Over select dates between September 2022 and December 2022, as well as others in March and April 2023, Lambert will throw on her boots and takeover Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino stage. Additionally, Lambert, Live Nation Las Vegas, and Caesars Entertainment said every $1 received from ticket purchases will go towards Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation which promotes animal adoption and supports US animal shelters.

Luke Bryan

Elsewhere in Las Vegas, the country performances will continue thanks to Luke Bryan’s own residency. It got underway back in February, but after its undeniable popularity, he added dates in June and three between August 31 and September 4. If and when you attend any of his upcoming shows at Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre, you’ll be greeted by electric performances from the country star who bears five Entertainer of the Year awards to his name. It’s a string of performances that Bryan himself is touting as an “incredible, high-energy show.”

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie is a world-renowned singer-songwriter and music icon, as was clear earlier this year when he was forced to extend his ‘Lionel Richie: Back to Las Vegas!’ residency with twelve additional dates. Now, to close off the year, Richie is once again bringing his talents back to The Encore at Wynn Las Vegas with an additional fourteen shows through the summer and into the fall. In the soulful performances, Richie will also “share stories from his multi-decade career that included No. 1 hits for eleven consecutive years.”

Jabbawockeez

Since the early 2000s, the Jabbawockeez hip-hop dance crew has dazzled the world with their impressive moves and top-notch choreography. For many of us, we’ve only been able to see the group in action through television performances. Thankfully, with their ongoing Las Vegas residency, the Jabbawockeez are looking to bring their fans up close and personal. Billed as a “dynamic mix of awe-inspiring choreography, pulse-pounding music, and stunning special effects,” Jabbawockeez will invite fans into a seat that places them closer than ever to watch the group work their magic at the MGM Grand Las Vegas.

Mystère

A staple of the Treasure Island: Las Vegas and an eight-time winner of Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best Production Show,” Mystère wows audiences with a breathtaking show comprised of more than 60 performers, tons of expertly crafted set pieces, aerial delights, and feats of acrobatic amazement. It’s a blend of spectacle and beauty in the way that only Cirque du Soleil can.

