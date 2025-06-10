“Have you gone to therapy today?” Latin Mafia asked in a recent Instagram story post with a link to their album. In addition to becoming the most exciting post-genre act out of Mexico City, the trio of brothers is removing the stigma against mental health in their songs. By being transparent about their own struggles in their debut LP Todos Los Días Todo El Día, Latin Mafia has forged a strong emotional bond with their fans.

“We’re not Latin Mafia without the people that listen to our music and connect with us,” Latin Mafia’s Emilio de la Rosa says. “I believe we’re openly explicit about what we feel in our music. We express ourselves in a very powerful way.”

Emilio is one of the singers in Latin Mafia alongside his twin brother Milton de la Rosa. Their older brother Mike de la Rosa, who serves as the band’s producer, rounds out the trio. Last October, Latin Mafia jolted new life into Latin music with their avant-garde album, seamlessly blending genres like R&B, trap, hyperpop, rock, flamenco, EDM, and more. The brothers also opened up about their anxieties with sudden fame in the frenetic “Siento Que Merezco Más.” Latin Mafia aren’t afraid to wear their hearts on their sleeves. The music video for “No Digas Nadas” shows them supporting each other through an emotional episode.

With machismo [toxic masculinity] rooted in Latinx culture, tears and talking about feelings can be seen as a weakness. For Latin Mafia, it’s a strength of theirs. This past year, the trio has performed sold-out concerts across the US and Mexico on their Te Odio y Te Extraño Mucho Tour. Uproxx caught their concert at the Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City on June 1, which included surprise guests like Omar Apollo. Latin Mafia brought the emotions behind their music to life and let the tears fall when they revealed that their grandmother had passed a few days prior. After the show, they caught up with Uproxx to talk about mental health, the importance of being vulnerable, and what’s next.

Why is it important for you guys to talk about mental health with your music and platform?

Milton de la Rosa: There are a lot of people who don’t talk about it. There are a lot of people who don’t talk about how they’re feeling. There are a lot of people who don’t ask for help, and that never ends well. If we can do something in one way or another, it’s to simply show what we’re going through. You can’t ask people to talk about what they’re going through, but we want to let them know they can do that if they want to and that it’s okay. Mexico is a country with a very high suicide rate among adolescents and adults. It would be illogical for us to not talk about that or to not give visibility to that issue. We want to try to do something or make a difference in whatever way we can. We’re showing that we’re human and that we feel things and that it’s okay to feel those things. You don’t have to hold that in or keep it to yourself. Vulnerability is a part of the human experience, and it’s okay to be vulnerable.

What would you recommend to anyone who is experiencing issues with mental health?

Emilio de la Rosa: The first step to getting help is talking about it. That really helps.

Milton: I’ve definitely felt that I couldn’t cry enough about my grandmother because I felt a lot of pressure from these Palacio De Los Deportes shows. I didn’t have time to allow myself to feel or to give myself a pause from everything. That led to the ocean of tears at last night’s show. Yesterday, I was like, ‘Okay, I have to let this all out.’ Honestly, I believe yesterday’s show was like therapy for me.