It has been a while since Latto officially released the full-length version of her T.I. tribute, “Chicken Grease,” on the deluxe edition of her third album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. That didn’t stop her from finally releasing a music video for it to celebrate the album’s one year anniversary, complete with Latto showing off her culinary skills, twerking on an ATV, and yes, rapping in a tooled-up Chevy alongside the man whose 2003 hit she sampled for “Chicken Grease.”

But hey, you just knew T.I. was going to make an appearance. Not only is he Atlanta rap royalty as one of the godfathers of trap music (arguably even giving the subgenre its name with the title of his second album), but “Chicken Grease” samples the lead single from Trap Muzik, which put T.I. on the mainstream map. Aside from all the commonalities, T.I. has been instrumental as a mentor in the careers of many of Atlanta’s hottest young stars, whose number includes Latto.

In addition to marking the anniversary of Sugar Honey Iced Tea‘s release, Latto also shared the link for limited edition S.H.I.T. vinyl which includes the standout track. The strategic release is just one of the many reasons Uproxx advised, “[Latto] belongs in the conversation about the best rappers out today, and she’s making sure you never forget it.”

You can watch Latto’s “Chicken Grease” video above. You can find the special edition Sugar Honey Iced Tea vinyl here.