In the trailer for her new album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Latto shared a snippet of a song sampling hometown hero T.I.’s 2003 breakout hit “24’s,” but when the album actually dropped last Friday (August 9), fans were disappointed to learn that the song wasn’t actually on the album. And while the album as a whole turned out to be delightful, garnering critical praise and impressive streaming numbers, there were still plenty of listeners who wanted to know where Latto’s “24’s” remake actually went.

Well, it sounds like Latto has seen their messages — actually, there’s a guarantee she’s seen at least one — and finally responded with a release date for the song, which is called “Chicken Grease.” It’s actually been added to the album, appearing on the “disc two” segment that contains the street anthems “Put It On Da Floor” and “Sunday Service” and their respective remixes. Fans are rejoicing that the song — which appeared as though it might have been held back for some reason — is finally out.

Some fans, however, are reading into the new lyrics, trying to determine if it contains more shots at Ice Spice, with whom Latto had a short-lived and uneventful feud ahead of their albums’ releases.

