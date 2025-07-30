Laufey Dances Her Way Through Japan In The Quirky ‘Lover Girl’ Video

For the past few weeks, my social algorithms have been absolutely inundated with videos featuring Laufey’s new single, “Lover Girl.” Most of them are from Laufey herself (or her twin sister Junia), performing the sort of quirky choreography that first put TikTok on the map. This comes as no surprise to me; the Icelandic singer’s 2023 album Bewitched has been on repeat since it came out, and her dreamy take on jazz-pop is right up my alley.

So the debut of the official music video for the bossa nova-influenced ode to butterflies-in-the-stomach, head-over-heels romance is a welcome sight. In it, Laufey dances her way around Japan dressed like Wednesday Addams, showing off that TikTok dance, singing in a traditional temple, snagging a bowl of ramen, and sightseeing in the city streets.

“Lover Girl” is the third single from Laufey’s upcoming third studio album, A Matter Of Time, preceded by “Tough Luck” and “Silver Lining.” In a recent interview, she explained how the album will take a new direction for her, saying, “People expect a pretty façade of girly clothes, fantastical stories, and romantic music. This time, I was interested in seeing how I could draw out the most flawed parts of myself and look at them directly in the mirror.”

Laufey will also be pairing the new album with a run of tour dates beginning in August, playing some of the biggest venues of her career so far.

You can watch the “Lover Girl” video above.



A Matter Of Time is out 8/22 via Vingolf Recordings/AWAL. Find more information here.