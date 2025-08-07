We’re getting closer to the release of Laufey’s new album, A Matter Of Time, later this month. She seems to be ramping up in anticipation, dropping “Lover Girl” last week and returning today (August 7) with the tender “Snow White.”
Laufey says of the song, “‘Snow White’ is about the never ending chase for perfection that comes with being a woman. It’s about looking in the mirror and seeing all the ways in which you can improve yourself.”
It arrives alongside a lovely video shot in her native Iceland and directed by Junia Lin, Laufey’s twin sister and creative director.
She previously said of her upcoming album, “Every new album for me is a blank book of stories to write. […] I’m constantly thinking about classical and jazz, how to properly preserve them and pay homage. For this album, I just wanted to let my heart wander.”
Watch the “Snow White” video above and find Laufey’s upcoming tour dates below.
Laufey’s 2025 Tour Dates: A Matter Of Time Tour
07/30 — Norfolk, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival at Chartway Arena *
07/31 — Norfolk, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival at Chartway Arena *
08/02 — Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution †
08/03 — Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution †
08/07 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ‡
08/09 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center §
09/15 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center **
09/16 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena **
09/18 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena **
09/20 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center **
09/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center **
09/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena **
09/24 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena **
09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena **
09/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center **
10/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena **
10/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena **
10/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center **
10/08 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre **
10/10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center **
10/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center **
10/13 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena **
10/15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden **
10/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena **
10/21 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell **
10/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena **
10/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center **
10/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden **
* with The Virginia Symphony Orchestra
† with The Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra
‡ with The Cleveland Orchestra
§ with The Philadelphia Orchestra
** with support from Suki Waterhouse
A Matter Of Time is out 8/22 via Vingolf Recordings/AWAL. Find more information here.