We’re getting closer to the release of Laufey’s new album, A Matter Of Time, later this month. She seems to be ramping up in anticipation, dropping “Lover Girl” last week and returning today (August 7) with the tender “Snow White.”

Laufey says of the song, “‘Snow White’ is about the never ending chase for perfection that comes with being a woman. It’s about looking in the mirror and seeing all the ways in which you can improve yourself.”

It arrives alongside a lovely video shot in her native Iceland and directed by Junia Lin, Laufey’s twin sister and creative director.

She previously said of her upcoming album, “Every new album for me is a blank book of stories to write. […] I’m constantly thinking about classical and jazz, how to properly preserve them and pay homage. For this album, I just wanted to let my heart wander.”

Watch the “Snow White” video above and find Laufey’s upcoming tour dates below.