Lax Bros Are Pissed At Jay Z For Calling Them Soft In DJ Khaled’s New Song

It’s gonna be awhile before Jay Z is asked to perform at Duke or Amherst College after he totally slamchecked/dickthrusted/buttwhipped/elbowslashed/other fictional lacrosse term lax bros in DJ Khaled’s new song, “They Don’t Love You No More” (oh, the irony).

Here’s the track.

The verse that’s pissing off the world’s supply of walking Hollister mannequins (and Drake):

Fuck a NCAA n*gga, let a young n*gga get paid, n*gga
N*ggas talking down on the crown
Watch them n*ggas you ’round got you wrong
Haters wanna ball, let me tighten up my draw string
Wrong sport, boy, you know you’re as soft as a lacrosse team

And the Peter Dante Brotherhood took to Twitter in droves to complain:

Picture 8

Picture 7

Picture 6

Picture 5

Picture 4

Picture 2

Picture 1

The line originally went, “Wrong sport, boy, you know you’re just playing handball,” but Jay didn’t want to upset the coveted masturbator demographic. They have more disposable income.

