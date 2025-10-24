Le Sserafim have had a busy year so far, releasing the Hot EP, sharing the single “Different,” and performing around the world on the Easy Crazy Hot Tour. They could easily take is slow for the rest of the year, but instead, today (October 24), they’ve shared two new songs: “Spaghetti” and “Pearlies (My Oyster Is The World),” collectively released as a “single album.”

“Spaghetti” in particular is an event, as it features BTS favorite J-Hope, marking his first collaboration with a K-pop girl group.

Kim Chaewon told Billboard Philippines, “As the lyric ‘Stuck between your teeth, that’s Spaghetti’ suggests, I’d say this song is meant to be just as catchy and impossible to get out of your head — something that lingers no matter how hard you try to shake it off.” Hong Eunchae added, “‘Spaghetti’ channels Le Sserafim’s charm in a way that’s impossible to escape, just like the taste of spaghetti that keeps lingering in your mind. I think its confident and playful energy perfectly reflects who we are as a group.”

Huh Yunjin also said of the other song, “Our B-side track “Pearlies (My Oyster Is The World)’ is a play on the saying ‘the world is my oyster,’ which we also used in the track ‘The World Is My Oyster’ from our debut album. The original saying carries an attitude of taking ownership, of conquering something that isn’t mine and making it my own — which felt very fearless and confident, and was a message we wanted to deliver back then. But by flipping the words, we also flip the meaning: within the small oyster I already have, there’s everything I need. For us, that’s FEARNOT [fan base]. They are our oysters, and therefore our world.”

Listen to “Spaghetti” and “Pearlies (My Oyster Is The World)” above.