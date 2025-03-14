The ladies of LE SSERAFIM have a lot of love to give. But, be cautious as it is hot. Today (March 14), the K-pop act released their follow-up to 2024’s mini albums, Easy and Crazy.

LE SSERAFIM’s fifth and latest mini album Hot is officially here and its setting streaming services ablaze. Today (March 14), took advantage of that heat by dropping a supporting visual for the project’s title track.

In the music video for “Hot,” bring forth all the elements to drive home the EP’s key theme–romance. Normally, snow, ice, or water would be enough to douse any ember but LE SSERAFIM’s love simply can’t be contained. The group has a long list of anthems to their name, and “Hot” could very well be the next one.

“Now hold me tight my dear in the scars we share / Inside our hearts / The engine’s stained in red if you remember me / The way I’m in your eyes forever / I’m burning hot if I can live life my own way / Turning to ashes ain’t no problem / So tonight in your embrace / Bonnie and Clyde it, oh,” sings the group across the chorus.

Watch the official video for Hot‘s title track above. Continue below to view the project’s full tracklist and artwork.