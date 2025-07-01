A couple weeks ago, it was reported that BTS, following the group members’ mandatory South Korean military service, have set a date for the long-awaited reunion, for some point in early 2026. Well, on Weverse today (July 1), all seven members of the group formally reunited for a livestream, and it turns out the reports were accurate.

During the broadcast, BTS confirmed they’re prepping a new album set for Spring 2026. They said:

“We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”

They added, “We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.”

The group also noted they’ll start work on the album in the US.

This comes shortly after the band announced Permission To Dance On Stage – Live, their first-ever live album that’ll feature 22 tracks, including “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “Life Goes On,” “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, and “On.”