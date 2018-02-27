Getty Image

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of one of the greatest rock bands in history, Led Zeppelin. While the band has been mostly mum on how they intend to mark that important milestone, today they revealed plans to issue a limited edition 7-inch single for this year’s Record Store Day, pressed on yellow vinyl. Produced by Jimmy Page himself, the release features previously unheard mixes of two of Zeppelin’s most-beloved track. The first is a version of the rollicking Led Zeppelin IV standout “Rock And Roll” that was mixed at Sunset Sound in L.A., and the second a take on the most pastoral “Friends” from Led Zeppelin III that was put together at Olympic Studios in London.

2018 looks to be a big year for Led Zeppelin fans. Next month the group will re-release their tremendous live album How The West Was Won, a composite of two shows the band performed in Southern California in 1972. They’ve also announced their first, official illustrated book that is set to drop in October. That being said, it seems there’s a few more shoes left to drop.

In a recent interview with Planet Rock Magazine, Page tipped his hand a bit about further material to come. “I can’t give the game away but there’s a recording that’s another multi-track that we’ll release,” he said. “It’s so different to all the other things that are out there. It’s another view compared to How The West Was Won or The Song Remains The Same. I’m looking forward to people hearing that.”