Lefty Gunplay’s star is on the rise thanks to his appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX track “TV Off.” However, a recent run-in with the law could put a temporary halt on his career advancement.

According to public records, yesterday (February 23) Lefty Gunplay (real name Franklin Scott Holladay) was arrested in El Paso Texas.

Details surrounding the circumstances of his detained are not yet known. But El Paso’s jail records list Lefty Gunplay was arrested on three charges; not wearing a seat belt, possessing a prohibited item in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance.

As of today (February 24), Lefty Gunplay has been released after posting bond. For the not wearing a seat belt charge, Lefty paid the $184 fee in cash. For the possessing a prohibited item in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance, Lefty secured a $10,000 and $25,000 bond disposition.

At this time, the stipulations of Lefty Gunplay’s bond has not yet been uploaded into the system. Also, a court date for the charges was not set.

Although Lefty Gunplay did not release a statement regarding his brief incarceration, many of the rapper’s friends took to Instagram with message begging for his release. Their pleas were answered.