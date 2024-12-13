For the 11th year, Top Dawg Entertainment gave back to the community of its founder’s origin with the TDE Christmas Concert in Watts, California. Originally billed to include the label’s roster of artists which includes Ab-Soul, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, Jay Rock, Ray Vaughn, Schoolboy Q, SiR, SZA, and Zacari, the label announced just days before the concert that former TDE member and forever family Kendrick Lamar would also take the stage, along with some special guests. The secret special guest in question turned out to be GloRilla, the other breakout rapper of the year, who performed her smash “TGIF.”

Another surprise guest was Lefty Gunplay, the mega-affiliated rising Compton who had his star turn this year on Kendrick Lamar’s surprise album GNX‘s meme-spawning fan favorite, “TV Off.” He’s the guy yelling “crazy, scary, spooky, hilarious” at the end of the song. He yelled his way through his set, too, proving how raw he really is. Hopefully, with the right polish on his performance, he can truly capitalize on the moment, because the fans in attendance seemed very enthused by his presence.

During Kendrick’s set — during which he performed 2017 hit “Humble,” and new hit “Squabble Up” — he was joined onstage by a small army of local kids, who danced to the latter. SZA, meanwhile, played “Kill Bill” and “Snooze,” Doechii performed “Boom Bap,” “Nissan Altima,” and “What It Is.” You can check out some fan footage below.

https://twitter.com/hiiipowers/status/1867408962867613960

https://twitter.com/hiiipowers/status/1867394452819746848

https://twitter.com/hiiipowers/status/1867395069516689616

https://twitter.com/BellBellebelle/status/1867403938695459246