Kendrick Lamar is in the midst of a post-Super Bowl Halftime Show chart performance bump. GNX isn’t No. 1 anymore (thanks to nemesis Drake), but Lamar is still ruling the Hot 100 chart: On the new chart dated March 1, Lamar has a new No. 1 song: His SZA collab “Luther.”

His success goes beyond that, as he has four songs in the top five this week: “Luther,” former leader “Not Like Us” at No. 2, “TV Off” at No. 3, and other former leader “Squabble Up” at No. 4. “Luther” is now Lamar’s sixth No. 1 song and SZA’s third. Impressively, Lamar’s four latest chart-toppers have come in just the past year: “Like That” started its run in April 2024, “Not Like Us” in May 2024, “Squabble Up” in December 2024, and now “Luther.”

SZA previously reflected on the Super Bowl, writing on social media, “THANK YOU @kendricklamar for consistently putting the world on your back . At all times . Thank you for lifting me up . Thank you for encouraging me and being so willing to bend to whatever I may need . Thank you to your incredible team and mine ! You’re a prophet . But you knew that . I wasn’t nervous today . I was ready to rep for u. For US . Thank you God ,Dot, and the NFL for this opportunity #SUPERBOWL2025 wrapped.”