Since taking off her signature banana face mask, Leikeli47 has been having a ball. So much so that, now the “Chitty Bang” rapper is taking supporters behind the scenes of one.

Today (May 6), Leikeli47 revitalized the anticipation surrounding her previously announced album, Lei Keli Ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only. To match the velvety smooth nature of her new single, “Soft Serve,” for its official music video Leikeli47 and director Dana Rice transports viewers into the tantalizing world of LGBTQ balls.

As she raps, “Soft, serve / lick it up / J’adore mi amor / Taste the fame, feed me more / Say my name, I assure / I’m the light, I’m the lore,” the screen fills with glamorous shots of queer folks strutting their stuff for a panel of judges. While earning top scores is the desired outcome, everyone has already snatched the grand prize–supporters at home’s praise.

Back to the album (Lei Keli Ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only) in which this track is set to appear on. Initially, it was slated to drop in October 2024. Now, fans should expect to hear it on streaming platforms next month.

Watch Leikeli47’s official music video for “Soft Serve” above.

Lei Keli Ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only is due out via 6/13 via Acrylic /Hardcover. Find more information here.