Lena Dunham Was Insecure Being On Stage With Taylor Swift And Her Model Friends

Last Friday, Lena Dunham joined Taylor Swift and a bunch of her model friends on stage for her 1989 World Tour in East Rutherford, N.J. (as we mentioned previously, that’s as close as she came to New York City). Typically, Dunham is very comfortable in her own skin, as anyone who has ever watched an episode of Girls can attest.
However, during a discussion with Judd Apatow at the Film Society of Lincoln Center last night, she said she didn’t feel 100 percent comfortable standing next to a bunch of tall, beautiful people on stage in front of thousands of people, for some weird reason.
Cosmopolitan, which was in attendance at Monday’s event, writes:
I was so thrilled to support my friend, and so displeased to learn about the truth of my own height. I’ve been feeling pretty tall, feeling pretty sturdy, and it was amazing to me, like, ‘Oh, I’m not tall, I’m chubby.’ It’s different. But I mean, on most days I feel really great and fine about my body, but I don’t think standing next to, like, three supermodels or so is anything even the most confident woman needs to do. And when I socialize with those women, which I’ve done a little bit, because they’re good friends of Taylor’s, who is a good friend of mine, I don’t feel so strange. But the minute I caught sight of myself in the Jumbotron, I knew something was very wrong.
Dunham has been documenting her journey into physical fitness on Instagram over the past several months and is looking great, but I can’t blame her. No mere mortal woman wants to be seen standing next to a bunch of genetically superior alien-people, as Apatow later compared them to.
Under normal circumstances, I think of myself as a person of reasonable attractiveness, but if I saw myself on a jumbotron with a bunch of supermodels, my brain would probably retreat to a happy place, and later I’d photoshop a picture of a potato over myself for social media. I’d say Dunham handled it pretty well, comparatively.
(Via Cosmopolitan)
I can’t see her in the picture.
Is she standing being Danny DeVito?
Like.
nice
I think Lena Dunham is cool and want to be her friend.
Don’t worry Lena, very few people needed a side by side comparison for this.
Normally I ignore anything related to Lena Dunham because it is, in my opinion, just annoying. But am I reading this right. Did Dunham realize that being out of shape is not all its cracked up to be? Is she also working against her own self-slob acceptance by claiming that she wants to simply be more physically strong–because of course she is not trying to be more attractive by losing weight. Can someone who subscribes to this nonsense explain how this is suppose to be spun so that she is still fighting the patriarch while subscribing to popular norms of attractiveness.
No…she’s always known what a slob she was. There’s this Feminist ANTI- Kawaii (Cute) mentality in Hollywood & the media that says Gender Swaps, Slob Butchy women, & angry masculine looking broads IS Not to be Judged because of their slavery to the LBGT cult.
So- Hence, Anything: Kawaii (Asian Cute), Wholesome (like 50’s cute), Healthy Attractive (like 90’s Cindy Crawford or Nikki Taylor) are to always be SHUNNED or attacked as “Lookism” or Objectification – Unless it’s promoting SEX for a Corporate Own product. WHY? Because the Media wants to Brain wash women & control ALL the Socially Correct Choices.
If You are LBGT- Lena is your Playmate of the Year….I don’t make these rules. I’m Asians so I’m immune to all the Wests tricks of beauty
One of these things is not like the other
One of these things does not belong
Insecure because she was actually placed next to Cute chicks and didn’t have any “special Effects” or Photo-shopping or a Feminist SJW Sympathetic media to cover-up the fact that she’s actually Lena??
MICROAGGRESSION! THIS THREAD IS TRIGGERING! Seriously you guys Warming Glow needs to be a safe place to talk about our feelings. You white cis-male dudebros can take it to pornhub or wherever.
Resonate some Understanding Bro – stop passive-aggressively raping my Free-speech with self-entitlement Poli-Sci sociological troll baiting tactics – Can’t we all just get along.
Don’t Opress me bro – my Inner female has had enough injustice heaped on her by the reverse racist matriarchy – You think I jerk off to web cam models cause it’s fun! No, it’s cause my Inner female has been damaged by aggressive bitches looking to cut a bro’s ego for sins of the father!
Show some respect! Pluto is also a Planet! – Yeah – just watch yourself.
I would subscribe to this discussion.
Ain’t no cure for crazy kids…
“I caught sight of myself in the Jumbotron, I knew something was very wrong.” – Lena Dunham
“I was on stage next to the Jumbotron, I knew something was very wrong.” – everyone else in that picture
it was just a regular tron
Who was the drunken A-Hole controlling the Jumbo-tron?? the have a 7 sec delay for obscenities – don’t they have a “Auto-Blur” for the Visual Obscenities??
understatement of all the years ever to exist.
No fan of Lena, but NO ONE should be insecure about standing next to Twiggy Taylor.
THIS is in no way attractive. [www.billboard.com]
So she saw herself on screen, and it basically made her sick? Now she knows how everyone who has ever been subjected to her on their TV feels.
and she even had clothes on when she saw herself.
She should have just visualized them all as six year olds. She would have had a hard time not keeping her hands off them then.