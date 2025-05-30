Leon Thomas’ new album Mutt has been the definition of a breakout; its self-titled lead single was a viral hit, propelling him to an appearance on Tiny Desk, a Best New Artist nomination at the upcoming BET Awards, and collaborations with stars likeHalle Bailey, Freddie Gibbs, and Ty Dolla Sign.

This week, he updated the album, releasing a deluxe edition titled Heel. Nine new songs, such as “Not Fair,” a James Fauntleroy-produced standout, and the Big Sean-featuring “Party Favors,” mark a shift in the unapologetic outlook of the original album, presenting a Leon Thomas that isn’t quite housebroken yet, but might just be on his way there.

On “Not Fair,” Thomas sings about a romantic rendezvous, but instead of being the swaggering lothario, he’s a helpless servant to his impulses and his partner’s charms. “It’s not fair,” he croons. “How you just gon’ take off your clothes and sit right there? / How you just do whatever you want? / How you gon’ put a spell on me just to front? / How you keep make me falling in love, it’s just not fair.”

You can listen to Leon Thomas’ “Not Fair” above.

The Mutt deluxe edition, Heel, is out now via EZMNY Records and Motown Records. You can find more info here.