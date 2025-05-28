A Complete Preview Of The 2025 BET Awards

To find out more about the 2025 BET Awards, including the host, nominees, and performers, see below.

BET has billed its 2025 BET Awards — airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 9 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT — as the biggest show yet. There’s certainly plenty to be excited about: an amped-up host, the 25th anniversary reunion for the cast of 106 & Park, and the four-day buildup, the BET Experience Fan-Fest, taking over from Thursday to Sunday with activations, concerts, and even celebrity basketball games .

Host

Kevin Hart was announced as the host of the 2025 BET Awards on April 22 with a comedic video full of references to viral internet trends of the past few months. Some of the included references included fitness influencer Ashton Hall’s insane morning routing and the “spirit tunnel” guests of the Jennifer Hudson Show are subjected to on their way to the stage, all given a hilarious twist by the host, who insists that this year’s show will pull out all the stops in his return as host. You can watch the video below.

Nominees

Kendrick Lamar is the most-nominated artist this year (10 nominations), with nods for Album Of The Year for GNX; three Best Collaboration nominations for “Like That” with Metro Boomin and Future, “30 For 30,” and “Luther,” both featuring SZA; three Viewer’s Choice Award nominations for “Like That,” “Luther,” and Kendrick’s breakaway hit “Not Like Us”; and a Video Of The Year nomination for “Not Like Us.”

The next most-nominated artist is Kendrick’s former labelmate Doechii, who is nominated for six awards. Those include Album Of The Year for Alligator Bites Never Heal; Best Female Hip Hop Artist; Viewer’s Choice for “Denial Is A River”; and Video Of The Year for “Denial Is A River.”

Drake, Future, and GloRilla are all tied with Doechii with six nominations each, including Album Of The Year, Video Of The Year, and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist for both Drake and Future, and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Album Of The Year for Glo. Other nominated artists include Arya Starr, Lil Wayne, Playboi Carti, SZA, The Weeknd, and Tyler The Creator.

The full list of nominations can be found here.