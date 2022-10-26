It looks like the cast of Starz show BMF isn’t the only people blowing money fast. Rap superstar Lil Baby is on top of his game, showing no signs of slowing down after earning his third consecutive No. 1 Billboard 200 album, It’s Only Me. But, as the saying goes, when you work hard, you get to play hard and with friends like Drake that just might include gambling.

While promoting his new album, the Atlanta native stopped by Complex’s 360, hosted by Speedy Morman, to talk about his humbling start as a artist, hanging around billionaires, and of course gambling with Drake.

Back in July, we reported Drake won and lost $25 million playing roulette with French Montana, and it seems like his bad luck might have rubbed off onto Lil Baby. During the interview, Baby revealed he lost around $600,000 playing baccarat with Drake, Meek Mill, James Harden, and former 76ers owner Mike Rubin while on vacation.

He said, “Just one night everyone was in the Bahamas and we were all gambling together. Drake, Meek Mill, James Harden, and Mike Ruben.” He then sadly revealed, “I lost about $600,000.”

Lil Baby really lost 600K gambling with Drake in the Bahamas 😔 pic.twitter.com/s81i7VYiqr — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 25, 2022

Later in the interview, Morman asks, “Is that the worst day you’ve ever had in gambling?”

“Nope,” Lil Baby answers.

Morman continues, “You’ve lost more than that?”

“Unfortunately,” Baby painfully replies.

I guess when you are racking in a minimum of $200,000 an occasion, taking a loss of $600,000 here and there won’t cause too much of a dent in your wallet.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.