On top of a music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” which dropped earlier today, fans are getting treated to another treat from Drake and 21 Savage. Today, the two have revealed that they will end the month by dropping a collaborative album, Her Loss.

The title and release date were revealed in the “Jimmy Cooks” video.

Over the years, Drake and 21 have collaborated several times. “Jimmy Cooks” from Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind album, the two collaborated on Drake’s “Knife Talk” from Certfied Lover Boy, “Mr. Right Now” from 21 and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II album, “Sneakin'” from Drake’s More Life.

Not much else is known about the collaborative album, however, In an interview with Haute Living from earlier this year, 21 talked about what to expect from other music he is working on.

“I’m really just trying to figure it out now,” he said. “I go to the studio every day; that’s how I get in my zone. Everything is still in the initial stages, but I do try to make all my albums sound unique, so this one is going to be different for sure. I don’t want to sound like anybody else.”

He also noted that he will be “freestyling, not putting things down on paper.”

Check out the video for “Jimmy Cooks” above.

Her Loss is out 10/28