Lil Baby Earns His Third ‘Billboard’ No. 1 Album With ‘It’s Only Me’

Lil Baby‘s third studio album, It’s Only Me has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, according to a report from Billboard. The album reportedly moved 216,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. and also made for the third largest streaming week for an album this year, according to Billboard‘s independent data provider, Luminate.

It’s Only Me marks Lil Baby’s third album to top the chart, the most recent being The Voice Of The Heroes his 2021 joint album with Lil Durk, as well as his sophomore album, My Turn.

Back in 2020, Billboard reported that My Turn was the most consumed album of that year.

In a recent interview with XXL, Lil Baby said that while he considers himself a “rap star,” he feels the term “superstar” is more fitting.

“I think the qualities of a superstar is like a strong fan base,” he said. “A sustainable amount of time ’cause you could be hot like a one-hit-wonder hot, like superstar hot. It could go quick. So, a different time bracket. I would say your appearance, the way you carry yourself to the way you perform. The type of things you perform at or the type of places you will perform at and the money that you get.”

It’s Only Me is out now via Quality Control and Motown. Stream it here.