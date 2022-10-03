Lil Baby is back: After almost two years, it seems Lil Baby is gearing up to release an official follow-up to 2020’s My Turn.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the rapper revealed he was not only turning the album into a label but offering fans insight into his upcoming project. It’s Only Me will have 23 songs in total, with at least seven features (who have yet to be disclosed). Unfortunately for fans, Lil Baby also revealed there would be no deluxe edition included in the release.

“Finally Turned My Album In,” he tweeted, with an accompanying green checkmark emoji. “23 songs 7 Features… No Deluxe.”

Finally Turned My Album In ✅ — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) October 3, 2022

23 songs 7 Features 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 No Deluxe 😮‍💨😮‍💨 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) October 3, 2022

It’s been quite the year for Lil Baby, from co-headlining the One Of Them One tour to debuting his Amazon Prime documentary Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby. He’s also been consistently dropping music, only amping up anticipation for the album. He collaborated with Nicki Minaj earlier in the year with “Do We Have A Problem” and later released “Right On” and the Platinum-certified “In A Minute.”

Not much more information about the project has been let out, but we have a date: October 14th. We’ll likely hear news on the tracklist in the near future. Hopefully, sooner rather than later.