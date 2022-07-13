After teasing clips from his upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby on Father’s Day, Lil Baby shared the official trailer today. In it, various important figures in the Atlanta rapper’s life from Drake to Quality Control CEO Pierre Thomas to initial benefactor Young Thug, give insights into the young rapper’s rise to stardom. But perhaps the most potent voice in the trailer comes from Lil Baby himself as he recalls his decision to give up street life for rap life.

“After I got locked up again, my perspective changed,” he explains. “America has a system in place and it’s designed for us to fail. It’s a trap. I couldn’t go back to prison, [so] I became an artist with something to say and people to stand for.”

Meanwhile, the above-mentioned influential people for Lil Baby point out impactful he’s been. Drake calls him a “super important part of this generation” and “the truth” to open the trailer while Young Thug remembers telling him “nothing comes out of what you’re doing but prison or death.” P Thomas says Baby “put it all on the line” to pursue his goal of rap stardom, and rapid-fire clips of his newfound life of fame and fortune flash across the screen ahead of the title card as Baby asserts that he’ll “never be trapped again.”

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on August 26. Watch the official trailer above.