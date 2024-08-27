Lil Baby had a rough ending to his Monday (August 26) night: TMZ reports that the rapper (real name Dominique Jones) was arrested in Las Vegas.

Baby was allegedly carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, which is a felony. The rapper was brought to the Clark County Detention Center and held on $5,000 bail. It’s not currently clear if Baby has been released yet.

Lil Baby’s attorneys, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, told TMZ, “To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit. On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.”

This isn’t the first time Baby has had a run-in with the law. In 2019, he was arrested for reckless driving and running from the police. Then, in 2021, he was arrested in Paris for marijuana possession.

On a related note, earlier this year, Baby was filming a music video in Atlanta, but the production was shut down after shots broke out. The shooting was reportedly not connected to Baby himself or his associates. Atlanta mayor Ralph Woolfolk said at the time, “The people who were shot were not part of the video production team, but there may have been individuals involved in the totality of the production.”