A music video filming for rapper Lil Baby was put on hold yesterday (May 14), following shooting in Atlanta. Fox 5 is reporting that three men were shot and injured at the Atlanta location after the shooting broke out.

The shooting reportedly took place near a commercial strip on Verbena Street. Shots were reportedly fired around 4:50 p.m. At the time of the shooting, two victims were visibly struck — a 24-year-old man who was shot in the arm, and the second was a 27-year-old man who was shot in the back. A third victim was later discovered — a 23-year-old man, who was shot in the neck. According to reports, the third man had attempted to drive himself to the hospital following the shooting.

The three victims are said to be “alert, conscious, and breathing.”

According to reports, Lil Baby was not harmed or injured in the shooting, nor was the shooting in connection to Lil Baby or his crew.

“The people who were shot were not part of the video production team, but there may have been individuals involved in the totality of the production,” said Atlanta mayor Ralph Woolfolk.

At the time of writing, an arrest has not been made, nor has a suspect or motive been identified.