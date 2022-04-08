Lil Baby is certainly one of rap’s biggest artists and it’s something that he’s proven over the past couple of years. In 2020, he released his sophomore album My Turn which was heralded as rap’s album of the year, and the following year, he teamed up with Lil Durk for their joint album, Voice of The Heroes. Both of the aforementioned albums debuted at No. 1 on the album charts and Baby is aiming to extend that streak to three with his upcoming full-length effort. While there’s no timeline for when his next project will arrive, he arrives to give anticipation for it a boost with two new singles: “In A Minute” and “Right On.”

The two tracks mark Baby’s first official releases of the year and they’re both strong efforts. “In A Minute” is a more relaxed record that features a sample of Ellie Goulding’s “Don’t Say a Word” which was most famously used in Drake and Jay-Z’s “Pound Cake.” On the flip side, “Right On” is a bit more lively and vibrant as it presents a quicker tempo thanks to the song’s production. Despite their differences, Baby uses both records to speak confidently about himself and remind listeners about his status and talents ahead of his upcoming third album.

Lil Baby’s new songs arrive after he teased a summer takeover last month. “It’s Gone Be A Nastyyyyy Summer,” he wrote in one tweet. In another, he added, “Drop a video every few weeks until [exploding head emojis],” and it seems like that plan is officially in motion.

You can listen to “In A Minute” and “Right On” in the videos above.