It hasn’t been too long since we received new music from Lil Baby. Less than a year ago, he teamed up with Lil Durk for their joint album, Voice Of The Heroes. That project topped the albums chart and gave Lil Baby his second No. 1 album. His first was 2020’s My Turn, which stands as his most recent solo album. My Turn grew to be one of the most popular albums of 2020 and it helped to launch Lil Baby into a new tier within the rap game.

It’s Gone Be A Nastyyyyy Summer 😤😤 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) March 14, 2022

My turn again 🔥🔥 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) March 14, 2022

drop a video every few weeks until 🤯🤯 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) March 14, 2022

More than two years later, Lil Baby is ready to give us his third album and the music on it has him very excited to share it with the world. In a series of posts that he shared on Monday, Baby shared his excitement with the world. “It’s Gone Be A Nastyyyyy Summer,” he wrote in one tweet, before adding in another, “My turn again” with fire emojis. In a third tweet, he continued, “Drop a video every few weeks until [exploding head emojis].” As if the tweets weren’t enough to bring more anticipation towards his upcoming album, Baby took to his Instagram Story to share a short message. “The summers mine,” he wrote in a post.

Lil Baby says he’s taking over the summer 👀 pic.twitter.com/PAhbannP16 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) March 14, 2022

Lil Baby’s posts come after he delivered collaborations with Nicki Minaj (“Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin“), 2 Chainz, and Polo G.

You can view the posts from Baby above.