Lil Baby and Lil Durk were two of the most popular hip-hop artists in 2020. The former’s My Turn was the best-selling album of the year, while the latter went next level with Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and The Voice. This year, the rappers decided to bring their talents together for their joint album, Voice Of The Heroes, which has just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album charts.

The team-up topped the Billboard 200 chart with 150,000 units sold in its first week — a number that’s comprised of 144,000 streaming equivalent album units and 4,000 pure album sales. It also marks Lil Baby’s second No. 1 after My Turn topped the charts for five non-consecutive weeks last year. Meanwhile, Voice Of The Heroes is Lil Durk’s first No. 1 album. His previous high for a project was No. 2, which he achieved twice in 2020 thanks to the one-two punch of Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and The Voice.

Other highlights on the chart include Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour at No. 2, J. Cole’s The Off-Season at No. 4, and Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain at No. 6.

Check out our review of Voice Of The Heroes here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.