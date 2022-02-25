Nearly six months after he released his third album Hall Of Fame, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard albums charts, Polo G returned with more music for fans to enjoy with Hall Of Fame 2.0. The project is a deluxe reissue of his third album which presents 14 additional songs and features from NLE Choppa, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Tjay, and YungLiv. In a continued effort to promote the project, Polo G returns with a new video for “Don’t Play.”

The visual sees Polo G paired with Lil Baby, who also has a verse on the song, as the two rappers show that they’re strictly about their business. Their militant approach to life has earned them the many things they show off in the video: jewelry, luxury cars, and a crew that’s ready to support them at any moment. “Don’t Play” joins a number of tracks from Hall Of Fame 2.0 that have received the visual treatment. They include “Fortnight,” “Young N Dumb,” “Unapologetic,” Heatin Up,” and “Start Up Again.”

You can watch the video for “Don’t Play” above.

Hall Of Fame 2.0 is out now via Columbia Records. Get it here.

