Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Reportedly Broken Up Once Again

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly broken up, according to US Weekly. The news arrives after Jenner and Scott had spent the holidays apart.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” said the source to the magazine. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Jenner and Scott first began dating in 2017. The two welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February of 2018. The two first decided to take some time apart in 2019, not considering it a “full break up,” but making the choice to co-parent Stormi. The two were later reported to have reconciled in May 2021, and three months later, the two were reported to be expecting their second child.

In a video Jenner shared to YouTube, recapping her 2022, she revealed that while she loves all of her sisters equally, she’s revealed that having children of her own has brought her closer to her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

“We’re in this little mom club and it’s a whole thing,” she said. “…They’re all my best friends. It’s been a great year.”

Thankfully, it seems like Jenner has plenty of family to lean on during this time.