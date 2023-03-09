For years, Bad Bunny was in a relationship with singer and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri, but it looks like things have changed. Bad Bunny appears to have a new flame — and fans on the internet are not okay. First, a blind item appeared on Deuxmoi in February claiming Bad Bunny was seen canoodling with famed socialite and model Kendall Jenner. TMZ then snapped them leaving trendy restaurant Wally’s in Beverly Hills a few days later.
But now, it looks like we’ve received our first confirmation of the relationship courtesy of some photos of the two apparently kissing in a parking garage that has begun circulating online via celebrity fan accounts like PopBase. And, well… there are a LOT of responses that suggest that the news isn’t going over well.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted kissing.
📸: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/8hjYi54box
— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 8, 2023
DELETEEE THIS a lot of people asking you to delete, its triggering for so many people, there are people that faint and feel sick, please im begging you to delete it, delete post right now, its forbidden and iIIegal in many countries to post something like that, people are crying https://t.co/jkcMXQc1Cx
— v (@missh8ter) March 8, 2023
BENITO HOW COULD YOUUU https://t.co/q3NycBhd0l pic.twitter.com/X2OZhGttku
— ☼ ☽ (@saturnoeli) March 9, 2023
i’m ngl i rlly thought when y’all was talking about it that it was made up, but no he rlly fr 😭😂 https://t.co/dDERAVSKKs
— christina (@spanishcvndy) March 9, 2023
She can’t keep getting away with this https://t.co/H0vz4f66Oh
— Janie (@_Janiee) March 9, 2023
What do they even talk about https://t.co/f6nstXQW0c
— 𝕷𝖎𝖘𝖆 𝕵. 🥀 (@babyliisaa) March 9, 2023
Obviously, emotions are running high. Bad Bunny, an international musical superstar, has been on one hell of a run for the past couple of years. He’s made history as the first Latin artist to receive a nomination for Album Of The Year at the Grammys, he’s broken streaming records, he’s collaborated with all sorts of high-profile musicians like Gorillaz, and he’s even become a pop culture icon courtesy of appearances at WWE events.
Meanwhile, the Jenner-Kardashian family is … let’s say notorious for their romantic entanglements, which are myriad and complicated. Some of the fans’ comments have made reference to the so-called “Kardashian Curse” which has afflicted both athletes and recording artists whose performances seemed to suffer during their associations with the family.
That may or may not be the case, but that won’t stop fans from making their jokes. Check out some more below.
this is her first puerto rican man she’ll learn the hard way https://t.co/13ICLrWWXa
— boogs (@medicboogie) March 9, 2023
we lost him https://t.co/M63iOtFV4G pic.twitter.com/3zNVj3E6Zb
— shelsy 𖧷 (@1oserjk) March 9, 2023
those women colonize everything https://t.co/xFj9qbAfmy pic.twitter.com/aq6wVdLuVM
— ale (@cinemakissys) March 8, 2023
just want y’all to kno i haven’t listen to bad bunny since this shit started. benito gave me the ICK! https://t.co/FeBXd3PJQi
— yaz✰ (@yasminespov) March 8, 2023
Bro how the fuck are they communicating 😭😭 benito can’t hold a conversation in English for more than 5 min and Kendall’s craquer ass can’t understand broken English wtf they talk about 💀 https://t.co/MAQUjvv1C3
— luisito (@luistnr) March 8, 2023
I hope y’all enjoyed his last album because that kardashian curse is about to FUCK Benito up https://t.co/xRSxavQQwI
— BIG SEXY (@Tuuubbbsss) March 8, 2023