bad bunny
Getty Image
Pop

Bad Bunny Was Reportedly Seen Kissing Kendall Jenner And Fans Aren’t Okay

For years, Bad Bunny was in a relationship with singer and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri, but it looks like things have changed. Bad Bunny appears to have a new flame — and fans on the internet are not okay. First, a blind item appeared on Deuxmoi in February claiming Bad Bunny was seen canoodling with famed socialite and model Kendall Jenner. TMZ then snapped them leaving trendy restaurant Wally’s in Beverly Hills a few days later.

But now, it looks like we’ve received our first confirmation of the relationship courtesy of some photos of the two apparently kissing in a parking garage that has begun circulating online via celebrity fan accounts like PopBase. And, well… there are a LOT of responses that suggest that the news isn’t going over well.

Obviously, emotions are running high. Bad Bunny, an international musical superstar, has been on one hell of a run for the past couple of years. He’s made history as the first Latin artist to receive a nomination for Album Of The Year at the Grammys, he’s broken streaming records, he’s collaborated with all sorts of high-profile musicians like Gorillaz, and he’s even become a pop culture icon courtesy of appearances at WWE events.

Meanwhile, the Jenner-Kardashian family is … let’s say notorious for their romantic entanglements, which are myriad and complicated. Some of the fans’ comments have made reference to the so-called “Kardashian Curse” which has afflicted both athletes and recording artists whose performances seemed to suffer during their associations with the family.

That may or may not be the case, but that won’t stop fans from making their jokes. Check out some more below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of February 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×