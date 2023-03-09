For years, Bad Bunny was in a relationship with singer and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri, but it looks like things have changed. Bad Bunny appears to have a new flame — and fans on the internet are not okay. First, a blind item appeared on Deuxmoi in February claiming Bad Bunny was seen canoodling with famed socialite and model Kendall Jenner. TMZ then snapped them leaving trendy restaurant Wally’s in Beverly Hills a few days later.

But now, it looks like we’ve received our first confirmation of the relationship courtesy of some photos of the two apparently kissing in a parking garage that has begun circulating online via celebrity fan accounts like PopBase. And, well… there are a LOT of responses that suggest that the news isn’t going over well.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted kissing. 📸: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/8hjYi54box — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 8, 2023

DELETEEE THIS a lot of people asking you to delete, its triggering for so many people, there are people that faint and feel sick, please im begging you to delete it, delete post right now, its forbidden and iIIegal in many countries to post something like that, people are crying https://t.co/jkcMXQc1Cx — v (@missh8ter) March 8, 2023

i’m ngl i rlly thought when y’all was talking about it that it was made up, but no he rlly fr 😭😂 https://t.co/dDERAVSKKs — christina (@spanishcvndy) March 9, 2023

She can’t keep getting away with this https://t.co/H0vz4f66Oh — Janie (@_Janiee) March 9, 2023

What do they even talk about https://t.co/f6nstXQW0c — 𝕷𝖎𝖘𝖆 𝕵. 🥀 (@babyliisaa) March 9, 2023

Obviously, emotions are running high. Bad Bunny, an international musical superstar, has been on one hell of a run for the past couple of years. He’s made history as the first Latin artist to receive a nomination for Album Of The Year at the Grammys, he’s broken streaming records, he’s collaborated with all sorts of high-profile musicians like Gorillaz, and he’s even become a pop culture icon courtesy of appearances at WWE events.